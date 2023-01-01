Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP -. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG9FR719633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259998
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan