2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SXT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8148688
  Stock #: 245848
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR503390

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 245848
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

