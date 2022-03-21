2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 3 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8701412

8701412 Stock #: 15-21552JB

15-21552JB VIN: 2C4RDGDG5FR621552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,362 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.