2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,362 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8701412
  Stock #: 15-21552JB
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG5FR621552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada's #1 selling minivan! What makes it so great? For starters it's Stow n Go seating is one of the handiest features ever, allowing you to switch between a 7 seater minivan and a massive cargo hold in a a jiffy! It also has a 3.6L V6 engine that is both powerful and efficient! This particular Grand Caravan includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, heated mirrors, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, power sliding doors, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

