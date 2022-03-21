$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,362KM
- Listing ID: 8701412
- Stock #: 15-21552JB
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG5FR621552
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,362 KM
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3