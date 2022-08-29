$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9310870
- Stock #: 252209
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR621795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 252209
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5