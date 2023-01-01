Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9614686
  Stock #: 254071
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR502548

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SIL
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 254071
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

