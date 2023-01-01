Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9848456
  • Stock #: 255039
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR575445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 255039
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.POWERSTEERING NEED REPAIR

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

