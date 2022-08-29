Menu
2015 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 9064747
  • Stock #: 250721
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7FUB51354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
