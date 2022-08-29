$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Used
- Listing ID: 9064747
- Stock #: 250721
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX7FUB51354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
