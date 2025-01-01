Menu
. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2015 Ford F-150

0 KM

12217620

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 1FTEX1E8XFFA35205

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

