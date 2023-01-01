2015 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10330677

10330677 Stock #: 258394

258394 VIN: 1FT7W2AT4FEB16718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRN

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.