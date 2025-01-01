$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 1FT8W3BT5FEB65113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
EXHAUST NEEDS CLEAN.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
