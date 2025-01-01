$6,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get behind the wheel of this 2015 Ford Fiesta SE - compact, stylish, and built for efficiency. With its sporty look and excellent fuel economy, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. It features Bluetooth, power windows and locks, and a surprisingly spacious interior for its size. The ride is smooth, the handling is sharp, and its been well taken care of. Whether you're a student, commuter, or just looking for a dependable second vehicle, the Fiesta SE is a smart, budget-friendly choice. Don't miss out on this great deal!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-242-2883