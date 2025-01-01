Menu
Get behind the wheel of this 2015 Ford Fiesta SE - compact, stylish, and built for efficiency. With its sporty look and excellent fuel economy, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. It features Bluetooth, power windows and locks, and a surprisingly spacious interior for its size. The ride is smooth, the handling is sharp, and its been well taken care of. Whether youre a student, commuter, or just looking for a dependable second vehicle, the Fiesta SE is a smart, budget-friendly choice. Dont miss out on this great deal!Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2015 Ford Fiesta

155,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
155,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4EE5FM127993

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get behind the wheel of this 2015 Ford Fiesta SE - compact, stylish, and built for efficiency. With its sporty look and excellent fuel economy, this car is perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. It features Bluetooth, power windows and locks, and a surprisingly spacious interior for its size. The ride is smooth, the handling is sharp, and its been well taken care of. Whether you're a student, commuter, or just looking for a dependable second vehicle, the Fiesta SE is a smart, budget-friendly choice. Don't miss out on this great deal!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

