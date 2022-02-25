Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Flex

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Flex

2015 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Flex

limited

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8419608
  2. 8419608
  3. 8419608
  4. 8419608
  5. 8419608
  6. 8419608
  7. 8419608
  8. 8419608
  9. 8419608
  10. 8419608
  11. 8419608
  12. 8419608
  13. 8419608
  14. 8419608
  15. 8419608
  16. 8419608
  17. 8419608
  18. 8419608
  19. 8419608
  20. 8419608
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419608
  • Stock #: 247147
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D89FBA08214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIAGATION. 4 TIRE & RIMS IN REAR.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex limited
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory