FINANCIAL REPO. AFTER MARKET EXHAUST.

2015 Ford Focus

0 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1FADP3K29FL351807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. AFTER MARKET EXHAUST.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

2015 Ford Focus