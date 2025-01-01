Menu
Account
Sign In
ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12168981

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GTV2UEC8FZ374063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Ford F-150 SUPER CAB for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford F-150 SUPER CAB 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500