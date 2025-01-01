Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, a tough and capable full-size pickup that delivers the perfect mix of power, comfort, and style. Under the hood, its powered by the proven 5.3L V8 engine, offering an impressive blend of horsepower, torque, and efficiencyideal for towing, hauling, or everyday driving. The SLE trim adds refined touches like a comfortable and well-equipped interior, premium materials, and intuitive technology to keep you connected on the go. With its bold exterior design, strong frame, and legendary GMC reliability, this Sierra 1500 SLE is ready to tackle any job or adventure with confidence.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

215,488 KM

Details Description Features

$17,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13141735

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$17,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC2FZ271253

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, a tough and capable full-size pickup that delivers the perfect mix of power, comfort, and style. Under the hood, its powered by the proven 5.3L V8 engine, offering an impressive blend of horsepower, torque, and efficiencyideal for towing, hauling, or everyday driving. The SLE trim adds refined touches like a comfortable and well-equipped interior, premium materials, and intuitive technology to keep you connected on the go. With its bold exterior design, strong frame, and legendary GMC reliability, this Sierra 1500 SLE is ready to tackle any job or adventure with confidence.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 87,000 KM $46,986 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 215,488 KM $17,986 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 329,810 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2015 GMC Sierra 1500