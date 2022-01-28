$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8192838
- Stock #: 901941
- VIN: 1GTV2TEC7FZ360777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 901941
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN BOLTON. UNIT MUST BE PICKED UP IN BOLTON.
Vehicle Features
Enclosed Cab,Radio: AM-FM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5