Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

110,882 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9548317
  2. 9548317
  3. 9548317
  4. 9548317
  5. 9548317
  6. 9548317
  7. 9548317
  8. 9548317
  9. 9548317
  10. 9548317
  11. 9548317
  12. 9548317
  13. 9548317
  14. 9548317
  15. 9548317
  16. 9548317
  17. 9548317
  18. 9548317
  19. 9548317
  20. 9548317
  21. 9548317
  22. 9548317
  23. 9548317
  24. 9548317
  25. 9548317
  26. 9548317
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9548317
  • Stock #: 15-96393JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,882 KM

Vehicle Description

This work horse is ready to tackle any job, big or small! This 20185 GMC Sierra SLE packed with a 5.3L 8 cylinder engine and 4X4! Finished in a metallic brown exterior and a black leather interior that combine to make a sharp looking truck! Bring five friends along for the ride as this beauty seats six! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 RAM 2500 Limite...
 17,408 KM
$94,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL -...
 71,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sp...
 83,971 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory