North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 GMC Sierra
K1500 SLT
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9967529
- Stock #: 250841
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC0FG466334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT IS ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON.ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. BRAKE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
