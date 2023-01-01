Menu
2015 GMC Sierra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 GMC Sierra

2015 GMC Sierra

K1500 SLT

2015 GMC Sierra

K1500 SLT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9967529
  Stock #: 250841
  VIN: 3GTU2VEC0FG466334

  Exterior Colour BRN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT IS ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON.ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. BRAKE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

