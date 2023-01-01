Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10206078
  2. 10206078
  3. 10206078
  4. 10206078
  5. 10206078
  6. 10206078
  7. 10206078
  8. 10206078
  9. 10206078
  10. 10206078
  11. 10206078
  12. 10206078
  13. 10206078
  14. 10206078
  15. 10206078
  16. 10206078
  17. 10206078
  18. 10206078
  19. 10206078
  20. 10206078
  21. 10206078
  22. 10206078
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206078
  • Stock #: 257915
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH038275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ODOMETER IS IN KM. 4 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS. SPEEDOMETER IS IN MILES

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory