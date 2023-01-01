Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2015 Honda Civic

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2HGFB2F44FH023586

  Exterior Colour SIL
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Honda Civic