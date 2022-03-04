Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8645642

8645642 Stock #: 15-34035PC

15-34035PC VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH034035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15-34035PC

Mileage 51,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features CVT

