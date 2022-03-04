Menu
2015 Honda Civic

51,587 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2015 Honda Civic

EX | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645642
  • Stock #: 15-34035PC
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH034035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15-34035PC
  • Mileage 51,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Checkout the newly acquired 2015 Honda Civic EX finished in a Grey exterior topped with Alloy wheels ! Power packed by a fuel efficient and reliable 1.8L 4 cylinder engine! This bold ride comes equipped with front heated seats so you can enjoy a comfy ride even on chilly days!Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

