2015 Honda CR-V

111,633 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

BLUE TOOTH | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

2015 Honda CR-V

BLUE TOOTH | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8440983
  Stock #: 15-12510JB
  VIN: 2HKRM4H43FH112510

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 15-12510JB
  Mileage 111,633 KM

Vehicle Description



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

