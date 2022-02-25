2015 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 6 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8440983

8440983 Stock #: 15-12510JB

15-12510JB VIN: 2HKRM4H43FH112510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,633 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD CVT

