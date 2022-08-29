Menu
2015 Honda Pilot

115,902 KM

Details

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L | 8 SEATER | DVD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF |

2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L | 8 SEATER | DVD PLAYER | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318466
  • Stock #: 15-01890JB
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H64FB501890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Pilot your way through traffic in this 8 seater 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L! In a White exterior with a luxerious Grey leather interior that keeps you comfy and shows your style! With 8 seats you can take all your friends and family anywhere they need to go with this Pilot's AWD system! Keep warm in winter with front heated leather seats and tri-zone air control so even your rear passengers can stay warm! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, tri-zone climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, a DVD player, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

