North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Hyundai Accent
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
- Listing ID: 10074492
- Stock #: 905526
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXFU217144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:NB&ON
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Top: Hard,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM - FM - Bluetooth, Seats:Cloth
