2015 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10074492
  • Stock #: 905526
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXFU217144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 905526
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IS LOCATED OFFSITE.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:NB&ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Top: Hard,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM - FM - Bluetooth, Seats:Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

