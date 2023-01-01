Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10420896
  • Stock #: 258804
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH4FU264387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

