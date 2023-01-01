$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Hyundai Elantra
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10420896
- Stock #: 258804
- VIN: KMHDH4AH4FU264387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5