2015 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

SE

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9972788
  Stock #: 256152
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE9FH551499

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SPARE KEY IN OFFICE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

