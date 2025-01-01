Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON - BLINKING. AIR CONDITIONING IS NON-OPERATIONAL. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

2015 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

$CALL

12088147

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN KM8JT3AF4FU049036

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON - BLINKING. AIR CONDITIONING IS NON-OPERATIONAL. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
