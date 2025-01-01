Menu
4X TIRES ON RIMS.

2015 Hyundai Veloster

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN KMHTC6AD2FU245596

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

4X TIRES ON RIMS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
