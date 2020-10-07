2015 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
705-996-3364
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-996-3364
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Recent Arrival!
North 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Complimentary Carfax Report, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, All-Season Floor Mats, Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Cargo Net, Cold Weather Group, Comfort/Convenience Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Premium Air Filter, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Tonneau Cover, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, Universal Garage Door Opener, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9