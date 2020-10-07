Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

111,155 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-996-3364

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-996-3364

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5898387
  • Stock #: 44225AU
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS0FW754537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,155 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


North 4WD 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT

Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Complimentary Carfax Report, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, All-Season Floor Mats, Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Cargo Net, Cold Weather Group, Comfort/Convenience Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Premium Air Filter, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Tonneau Cover, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, Universal Garage Door Opener, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

