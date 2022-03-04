2015 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497901

8497901 Stock #: 247468

247468 VIN: 1C4PJLAS4FW631188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 247468

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.