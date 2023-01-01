Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

70,585 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara !! LOW KM'S !! | 4x4 | MANUAL | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | REMOVABLE HARD TOP | TOW HITCH

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara !! LOW KM'S !! | 4x4 | MANUAL | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | REMOVABLE HARD TOP | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9711475
  Stock #: 15-94517JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the top off and explore the outdoors in this manual 2015 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, finished in a sporty blue exterior and chrome wheels! The interior is thoughtfully designed and includes super comfortable heated black leather seats! Stay planted to any road - or ground in general - with Jeep's intuitive 4X4 system! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

