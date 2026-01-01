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Used 2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED 4WD 4dr Willys Wheeler *Ltd Avail* for sale in Innisfil, ON

2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

187,221 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

4WD 4dr Willys Wheeler *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
14378326

2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED

4WD 4dr Willys Wheeler *Ltd Avail*

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
187,221KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15-32932T
  • Mileage 187,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX

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877-243-9104

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$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED