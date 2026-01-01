$14,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED
4WD 4dr Willys Wheeler *Ltd Avail*
2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED
4WD 4dr Willys Wheeler *Ltd Avail*
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
187,221KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15-32932T
- Mileage 187,221 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2015 Jeep WRANGLER UNLIMITED