ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3MZBM1V70FM172363

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Mazda MAZDA3