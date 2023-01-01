Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

101,892 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FWD | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FWD | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9830816
  Stock #: 15-31399JB

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 101,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy a fun drive off the lot in Mazda's famous compact hatchback, the Mazda 3 Sport! This model comes in a shimmering silver metallic rolling on grey alloy rims, wrapped around a black cloth interior! Features in this Mazda 3 Sport include Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

