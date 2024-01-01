Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 250 BlueTec, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

169,804 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
169,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCGG0EB1FG349845

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 250 BlueTec, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
