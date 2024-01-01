$18,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCGG0EB1FG349845
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 250 BlueTec, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Monitoring
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class