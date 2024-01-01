Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11089133
  2. 11089133
  3. 11089133
  4. 11089133
  5. 11089133
  6. 11089133
  7. 11089133
  8. 11089133
  9. 11089133
  10. 11089133
  11. 11089133
  12. 11089133
  13. 11089133
  14. 11089133
  15. 11089133
  16. 11089133
  17. 11089133
  18. 11089133
  19. 11089133
  20. 11089133
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM4FC646244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Ford Escape S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder