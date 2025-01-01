Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

2015 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

12626331

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3N1AB7AP7FL640501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

