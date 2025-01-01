Menu
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | SOLD AS TRADED | Get the perfect blend of power, efficiency, and capability with this 2015 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. Known for its impressive towing strength and outstanding fuel economy, this truck delivers the muscle you need for work while saving you money at the pump. The Quad Cab offers a comfortable balance of passenger space and cargo versatility, while the 4x4 system ensures confidence in all road and weather conditions. Practical, reliable, and versatile, this Ram 1500 SLT EcoDiesel is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a truck that works hard and drives smart.*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!

Details

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
169,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GMXFS609180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,986 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | SOLD AS TRADED | Get the perfect blend of power, efficiency, and capability with this 2015 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. Known for its impressive towing strength and outstanding fuel economy, this truck delivers the muscle you need for work while saving you money at the pump. The Quad Cab offers a comfortable balance of passenger space and cargo versatility, while the 4x4 system ensures confidence in all road and weather conditions. Practical, reliable, and versatile, this Ram 1500 SLT EcoDiesel is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a truck that works hard and drives smart.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Blue Streak Pearl
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust USB Charging Ports 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 10-Way Power Dr...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen Customer Activated GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors Bright/Bright Billets Grille Locking Lug Nuts Chrome Exterior M...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Am...

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

