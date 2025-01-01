$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2015 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,986 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | SOLD AS TRADED | Get the perfect blend of power, efficiency, and capability with this 2015 Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4x4 equipped with the sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel engine. Known for its impressive towing strength and outstanding fuel economy, this truck delivers the muscle you need for work while saving you money at the pump. The Quad Cab offers a comfortable balance of passenger space and cargo versatility, while the 4x4 system ensures confidence in all road and weather conditions. Practical, reliable, and versatile, this Ram 1500 SLT EcoDiesel is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a truck that works hard and drives smart.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883