2015 RAM 1500
Used
- Listing ID: 9298978
- Stock #: 251758
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT6FS617297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ODOMETER IN MILES.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.EMERGENCY BRAKE NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
