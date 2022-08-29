Menu
2015 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 9298978
  • Stock #: 251758
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6FS617297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IN MILES.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.EMERGENCY BRAKE NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON&QC

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

