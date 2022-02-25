$49,900+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 3500
SLT DIESEL | BLUE TOOTH | REMOTE START
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 15-04282JB
- VIN: 3C63R3DL6FG504282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network
2) Low No Haggle Pricing,
3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,
4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.
Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
