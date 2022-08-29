Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

XT

2015 Subaru Forester

XT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9083833
  Stock #: 250935
  VIN: JF2SJHWCXFH403310

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

