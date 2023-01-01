$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Subaru WRX
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10084863
- Stock #: 255081
- VIN: JF1VA1D60F9804039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5