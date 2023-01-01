Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

0 KM

Used
  • Listing ID: 10084863
  • Stock #: 255081
  • VIN: JF1VA1D60F9804039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. VISIBLE DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

2015 Subaru WRX
