2015 Toyota Tundra

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488956
  • Stock #: 253161
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F11FX061683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FRONT GRILL ADDED.SIDE STEPS ADDED. TUNNEL COVER ADDED.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

