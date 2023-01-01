Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Yaris

54,217 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE | 5-SPEED MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE | 5-SPEED MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | A/C

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10112046
  2. 10112046
  3. 10112046
  4. 10112046
  5. 10112046
  6. 10112046
  7. 10112046
  8. 10112046
  9. 10112046
  10. 10112046
  11. 10112046
  12. 10112046
  13. 10112046
  14. 10112046
  15. 10112046
  16. 10112046
  17. 10112046
  18. 10112046
  19. 10112046
  20. 10112046
  21. 10112046
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112046
  • Stock #: 15-21993T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 54,217 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Toyota Yaris is a nimble and fuel-efficient compact hatchback that delivers a delightful driving experience and exceptional value! Designed with practicality and efficiency in mind, this vehicle is perfect for urban commuting, city adventures, and everything in between! This silver Yaris LE is equipped with a responsive and engaging 5-speed manual transmission, allowing you to take control of your driving experience! With its precise shifting and smooth clutch engagement, this manual transmission adds a level of fun and involvement to your daily drives! It also contributes to the Yaris's impressive fuel efficiency, helping you go the distance while saving on fuel costs! Toyota's reputation for reliability and durability shines through in this compact hatchback! Built with high-quality materials and engineering, this vehicle offers peace of mind and long-term value! This Yaris is equipped with voice commands, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Subaru Forester...
 115,444 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 145,380 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris LE...
 54,217 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory