Menu
Account
Sign In
DEC 13 X LNAE.

2015 Toyota Yaris

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle
13170959

2015 Toyota Yaris

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13170959
  2. 13170959
  3. 13170959
  4. 13170959
  5. 13170959
  6. 13170959
  7. 13170959
  8. 13170959
  9. 13170959
  10. 13170959
  11. 13170959
  12. 13170959
  13. 13170959
  14. 13170959
  15. 13170959
  16. 13170959
  17. 13170959
  18. 13170959
  19. 13170959
  20. 13170959
  21. 13170959
  22. 13170959
  23. 13170959
  24. 13170959
  25. 13170959
  26. 13170959
  27. 13170959
  28. 13170959
  29. 13170959
  30. 13170959
  31. 13170959
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN VNKKTUD32FA021311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

DEC 13 X LNAE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2018 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2015 Toyota Yaris