2015 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9298972
  • Stock #: 251125
  • VIN: 3VW5S7AJ6FM406545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

