Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

45,364 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE | AWD | NAV | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | SIRIUS XM RADIO | HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline COMFORTLINE | AWD | NAV | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | SIRIUS XM RADIO | HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10144539
  2. 10144539
  3. 10144539
  4. 10144539
  5. 10144539
  6. 10144539
  7. 10144539
  8. 10144539
  9. 10144539
  10. 10144539
  11. 10144539
  12. 10144539
  13. 10144539
  14. 10144539
  15. 10144539
  16. 10144539
  17. 10144539
  18. 10144539
  19. 10144539
  20. 10144539
  21. 10144539
  22. 10144539
  23. 10144539
  24. 10144539
  25. 10144539
  26. 10144539
  27. 10144539
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144539
  • Stock #: 15-33378JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan: Style and Versatility in Perfect Harmony! Get ready to make a bold statement on the road with this white painted 2015 Tiguan Comfortline in its stunning White color! This compact SUV combines sleek design, impressive performance, and versatile functionality to elevate your driving experience! Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and well-crafted interior! The Tiguan offers comfortable seating for both driver and passengers, along with ample legroom and headroom! The versatile cargo space provides plenty of room for your gear, groceries, or luggage, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways! This Tiguan is equipped with features such as voice commands, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-...
 78,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 48,658 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 140,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory