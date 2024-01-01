Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. POWER TRAIN PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS

2016 Acura TLX

Details Description Features

2016 Acura TLX

ADVANCE

2016 Acura TLX

ADVANCE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 19UUB3F73GA801383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. POWER TRAIN PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2016 Acura TLX