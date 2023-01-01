Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

108,239 KM

Details

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Buick Enclave

2016 Buick Enclave

Leather LEATHER | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA

2016 Buick Enclave

Leather LEATHER | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING | NAV | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

108,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112043
  • Stock #: 16-15761RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting the luxurious and spacious 2016 Buick Enclave Leather, an exceptional SUV that combines refined elegance with remarkable versatility. With its sleek design and premium features, this vehicle offers a comfortable and sophisticated driving experience for you and your passengers. Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, front & rear sunroofs, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player!
PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
