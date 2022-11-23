Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402031
  • Stock #: 253037
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD3GJ233968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH NAVIGATION. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Email North Toronto Auction

